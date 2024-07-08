17 systems that have dropped mental health questions for physicians

Seventeen health systems have been recognized for auditing and removing invasive questions surrounding mental health from physician credentialing applications.

The 2024 WellBeing First Champion award was given by All In: WellBeing First for Healthcare, a coalition of healthcare organizations led by the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston. Members include the American Hospital Association and American Medical Association.

As of April 1, 18 health systems have removed intrusive language from clinician credentialing applications. Physicians have pointed to invasive mental health questions as a barrier to seeking necessary mental healthcare. About 4 in 10 physicians are either afraid or know another physician fearful of seeking mental health care given questions in medical licensing, credentialing and insurance applications, according to a 2023 survey led by the Physicians Foundation.

"When health workers are deciding in which state or organization to work, the Wellbeing First Champion Badge can be used to show that a location will not require health workers to answer intrusive mental health questions," the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation said on its website.

Below are 17 health systems that have eliminated intrusive mental health questions:

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)

Augusta Health (Fishersville, Va.)

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Centra Health (Lynchburg, Va.)

Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (Norfolk, Va.)

Envision Healthcare (St. Louis)

Geisinger Health (Danville, Pa.)

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)

Mary Washington Healthcare (Fredericksburg, Va. )

MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (St. Johnsbury, Vt.)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City)

Sentara Health System (Norfolk, Va.)

University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville, Va.)