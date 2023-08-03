What 5 hospital leaders have learned from failure

"When there's failure, it's tempting to take that as a sign that you should just give up," Terry Shaw, president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, wrote in a July 20 LinkedIn post. "But learning from failure can lead to growth, insights and resolve that can make you better and improve your performance."

Mr. Shaw then invited his online followers to share what they have learned from past failures.

Here is how five health system leaders from across the nation responded:

Elsie Moore, MSN, RN. Director of Cardiovascular Services at AdventHealth Waterman (Tavares, Fla.): Gratitude.

Richard Roehr. Former President and CEO at Ascension Mercy (Aurora, Ill.): Early in my career I was so eager to do well, I often moved through processes so quickly in order to get to the finish line first. As I began to take senior leadership roles in healthcare, I found myself wanting to help others achieve success in roles they may not have otherwise considered. I have learned that the development of a team is not just by leading, but also by learning and listening combined with the ability to allow all to participate and explore.

Kyle Hunter. Chief Clinical Officer at Western Wisconsin Health (Baldwin): "Fail" is not a four-letter word. Failure can be an opportunity to reflect, make alterations, then move forward. However, there is still a sting when the failure comes after thoughtful preparation and planning has occurred. But even in that case, there is always something to learn.

Kristen McCreight, DNP, RN. Director of Patient Experience at Texas Health Mansfield: I let future generations learn from the past experiences, both wins and errors, because learning from the past transforms the future!

Deborah Mordecai. Associate Chief Nursing Officer at University of Texas Medical Branch (Galveston): Gathering the strength to begin again and sustaining through the challenges are key traits to eventual success. This strength begins with a vision to achieve our goals.





