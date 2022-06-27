The Hospitals of Providence shakes up leadership

The Hospitals of Providence, an eight-hospital health system based in El Paso, Texas, promoted two leaders to executive roles and expanded another leader's role as part of the transition, according to a June 21 news release shared with Becker's.

Four things to know:

1. Erik Cazares, MSN, RN, COO of the East Campus in El Paso and group COO of The Hospitals of Providence, was promoted to CEO of the Sierra Campus, also in El Paso.

2. Rob Anderson, CEO of the Sierra Campus and El Paso-based Specialty Campus, was promoted to CEO of the Memorial Campus and Providence Children's Hospital, both in El Paso.

3. Nicholas Tejeda, group CEO of The Hospitals of Providence, will serve as CEO of The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus in El Paso, in addition to his current position overseeing the El Paso market.

4. Tasha Hopper will remain CEO of The Hospitals for Providence East Campus.