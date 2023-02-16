Scripps CEO retires as reserve assistant sheriff

Chris Van Gorder, president and CEO of Scripps Health, has honorably retired from his volunteer role as reserve assistant sheriff with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, according to a Feb. 16 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Van Gorder remains at the helm of Scripps Health, a San Diego-based system with five acute-care hospital campuses.He has served as president and CEO of the organization since 2000.

Mr. Van Gorder's volunteer service with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department began in 2002 as a reserve deputy, according to the release. He subsequently was promoted to reserve sergeant, lieutenant, captain and commander. He was named the department's first reserve assistant sheriff in 2014.

"We thank Chris for passionately believing in the mission and purpose of the sheriff's department so much that he dedicated 20 years volunteering for our agency," Sheriff Kelly Martinez said in the release. "It's incredible that a very busy CEO of one of the country's leading companies was so gracious in sharing his insight with our sheriff department's search and rescue unit. Chris' leadership is an example of the amazing things we can accomplish when we work with our communities."

Mr. Van Gorder said in the release that he has taken away valuable experiences during his law enforcement career, which have extended to his healthcare career, and that now is the right time for him to retire as reserve assistant sheriff.

"I started my career in law enforcement, but [a] serious on-the-job injury I experienced in 1978 forced an end to that. When I came to San Diego, volunteering with the sheriff's department gave me a chance to work in law enforcement again," he said. "And this time I'm leaving not because I have to, but because I feel I've achieved a lot and have accomplished what I set out to do. Now it's time to find a new volunteer opportunity to give back."