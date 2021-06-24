Praising incoming female CEOs may shorten their tenure, research finds

Researchers from University Park, Pa.-based Penn State found that the way a new female CEO is introduced may have a direct effect on the length of her tenure.

When companies announce a freshly hired woman as their CEO, the language they use may put her at the receiving end of stereotypes and biases in her new role. The researchers discovered that the more companies praised their incoming female CEOs, the more likely they were to have shorter tenures in their roles, according to a June 24 news release.

Seven things to know: