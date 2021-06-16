Your direct report says they have imposter syndrome. Now what?

"How to deal with imposter syndrome." The search will return more than 6 million results. Create a brag sheet. Seek out criticism. Fake it till you make it. If imposter syndrome feels stressful, the sheer number of ideas to resolve it can be overwhelming.

So your direct report has come to you for guidance and support. "I want to contribute to this committee, but when I look around the room I feel like the least-experienced person in the room," she tells you over lunch. "On paper, I may belong. But I get in my own head, and I feel as though it holds me back."

Before turning your mentee back to the Wild West of imposter syndrome cures, read a handful that editors at Becker's have found most meritorious and worthy of leaders' consideration.