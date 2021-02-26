Ohio health system board member resigns

A board member has resigned from the MetroHealth System in Cleveland, Scene reported Feb. 25.

Bernie Moreno, an Ohio businessman who owns car dealerships and a technology company, resigned from the board last week. His resignation comes after The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 29 that Mr. Moreno is likely to run for a seat in the state senate.

"Recent events and a worrying political climate in our nation have awakened in me a different, yet urgent, call to service," Mr. Moreno wrote in his resignation letter, published by Scene. "There is a healing that must take place in our nation for it to survive."

He added that as he and his wife consider his political future, he desires "to ensure that MetroHealth can remain where all treasured community assets must remain, above politics and conflicts of interest, real or perceived."

Mr. Moreno's resignation leaves an open seat on the board. His term expires in 2025.

