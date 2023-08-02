NIH names Fauci's permanent replacement

The National Institutes of Health has selected Jeanne Marrazzo, MD, as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. This appointment comes approximately eight months after Anthony Fauci, MD, resigned from the position in December 2022.

Dr. Marrazzo currently serves as director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In her new role, she will oversee NIAID's $6.3 billion budget, which supports research to advance the diagnosis and treatment of infectious, immunologic and allergic diseases.

"Dr. Marrazzo brings a wealth of leadership experience from leading international clinical trials and translational research, managing a complex organizational budget that includes research funding and mentoring trainees in all stages of professional development," Lawrence Tabak, DDS, PhD, acting director for the National Institutes of Health, said in an Aug. 2 news release.

Dr. Marrazzo, a leading researcher in HIV and sexually transmitted infections, is expected to step into the role this fall. She succeeds Hugh Auchincloss, Jr., MD, who has been serving as acting director of NIAID since Dr. Fauci's departure.



