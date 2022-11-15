Mount Sinai names dean of women's health

New York City-based Mount Sinai has appointed Michal Elovitz, MD, to serve as dean for women's health research at the Icahn School of Medicine, effective March 1. She will also serve as director of the center for the advancement of female biology, according to a Nov. 15 news release sent to Becker's.

Dr. Elovitz joins the academic medical system from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where she held a number of distinguished roles. A preterm birth expert, her research has focused on understanding the consequences of adverse reproductive and pregnancy outcomes, including their long-term effects for the health of the mother and child.

At Mount Sinai, she will be responsible for advancing research on women's health and female biology.

"Dr. Elovitz will continue her more than 20 years of innovative bench-to-bedside research in maternal, reproductive and child health at Mount Sinai, and with her expertise and knowledge, will lead the charge to seamlessly integrate female biology and women's health across all facets of learning, scientific discovery and healthcare throughout our health system," said Dennis Charney, MD, president of academic affairs at Mount Sinai and the Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the medical school.