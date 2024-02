The Mississippi College School of Nursing in Clinton, Miss., has named Lisa Eichelberger, PhD, RN, as its interim dean, according to a Feb. 27 announcement.

Following the conclusion of a nationwide search for a permanent replacement, Dr. Eichelberger will be named Dean Emerita. Dr. Eichelberger earned her bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing.