Meet the 13 members of Biden's COVID-19 task force

President-elect Joe Biden is convening a task force of 13 physicians and health experts to help guide his COVID-19 response strategy.

The Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board includes three co-chairs and 10 members who will work with health officials nationwide to create policies to address the virus's spread, help eliminate health disparities and reopen schools and businesses, reports The Washington Post.



Taskforce co-chairs:

Vivek Murthy , MD, U.S. surgeon general during the Obama administration





, MD, U.S. surgeon general during the Obama administration David Kessler, MD, former FDA commissioner under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton





MD, former FDA commissioner under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton Marcella Nunez-Smith, MD, associate dean for health equity research at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn.

Taskforce members:

Zeke Emanuel , MD, PhD, chair of the department of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia





, MD, PhD, chair of the department of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia Atul Gawande , MD, a surgeon at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School





, MD, a surgeon at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School Michael Osterholm , PhD, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis





, PhD, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis Rick Bright , MD, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority





, MD, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority Eric Goosby , MD, global AIDS coordinator under former President Barack Obama and professor of medicine at UCSF School of Medicine





, MD, global AIDS coordinator under former President Barack Obama and professor of medicine at UCSF School of Medicine Celine Gounder , MD, clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine in New York City





, MD, clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine in New York City Julie Morita , MD, executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation





, MD, executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Loyce Pace , president and executive director of the Global Health Council





, president and executive director of the Global Health Council Robert Rodriguez , MD, professor of emergency medicine at the UCSF School of Medicine





, MD, professor of emergency medicine at the UCSF School of Medicine Luciana Borio, former director for medical and biodefense preparedness on President Donald Trump's National Security Council

Two additional health experts will serve as advisors:

Rebecca Katz , PhD, director of the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C.





, PhD, director of the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Beth Cameron, PhD, former director for global health security and biodefense on the White House National Security Council during the Obama administration

