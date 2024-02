Michael Anthony Epstein, a British pathologist who was one of the discoverers of the Epstein–Barr virus, has died at 102, The Washington Post reported.

He discovered the virus along with colleagues and co-researchers Yvonne Barr and Bert Achong in the 1960s.

Later, Dr. Epstein expanded his work and furthered academic research into how the Epstein-Barr can link to cancer and other chronic conditions.

Dr. Epstein died Feb. 6 in London, but his specific cause of death was not released.