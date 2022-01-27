CMO leaves New Jersey hospital after probe into managerial concerns

Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name Medical Center and Adam Jarrett, MD, the hospital's executive vice president and CMO, mutually agreed to part ways after an investigation into emails about managerial concerns he sent to the hospital's board of trustees last year, according to a joint statement shared with Becker's on Jan. 26.

"In 2021, a misunderstanding related to managerial direction at Holy Name Medical Center led to concerns being raised by Dr. Adam Jarrett. At the request of Holy Name's board of trustees, an independent investigator conducted an in-depth investigation into those concerns. The investigator concluded that Dr. Jarrett's concerns were unsubstantiated," the statement said.

Jeanette Hoffman, a hospital spokesperson, declined to elaborate to Becker's regarding the nature of the emails, except to confirm that the investigation into the emails took place and that Dr. Jarrett's concerns were unsubstantiated.

Dr. Jarrett will no longer serve as CMO of the hospital, effective Jan. 26, according to the hospital statement.

"Holy Name thanks Dr. Jarrett for his 11 years of service to the Teaneck community and wishes him well in his future endeavors," the statement said.

Dr. Jarrett took a leave of absence last August while a subcommittee of the board and an independent investigator reviewed the emails.

At the time, a statement from the hospital, which was shared with NJ Advance Media on Aug. 4, 2021, said Dr. Jarrett "elected to take a paid leave of absence while a subcommittee of the board reviews email communications related to managerial priorities sent by Dr. Jarrett to the board." The hospital did not disclose details about the investigation.

After Michael Maron, president and CEO of Holy Name, issued the Aug. 4 statement, he issued an internal statement to address rumors and "outright gossip" that he said had been circulating among employees following Dr. Jarrett's leave of absence, NJ Advance Media reported Aug. 5.

Dr. Jarrett, who had been with Holy Name for more than a decade, had gained local recognition for his work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, NJ Advance Media reported. He also published a book in 2020 about his pandemic experience: In the Time of Covid: One Hospital's Struggles and Triumphs.

Neither Dr. Jarrett nor his attorney, Christopher Lenzo, could be immediately reached for comment by NJ Advance Media.