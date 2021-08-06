Holy Name CMO takes leave after emails to board; CEO addresses 'gossip' about cause

The CEO of a New Jersey hospital is addressing rumors about the sudden leave of absence taken by its CMO over emails sent to its board.

Adam Jarrett, MD, the CMO at Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name Medical Center is taking a paid leave of absence amid a review of emails on "managerial priorities" he sent to the hospital's board of trustees, nj.com reported Aug. 4.

"Dr. Adam Jarrett has elected to take a paid leave of absence while a subcommittee of the Board reviews email communications related to managerial priorities sent by Dr. Jarrett to the board," said Michael Maron, president and CEO of Holy Name Medical Center, in an Aug. 4 statement.

Dr. Jarrett had become a local celebrity, as he was on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, nj.com reported. He also published a book about his experience: In the Time of Covid: One Hospital's Struggles and Triumphs.

"Holy Name takes all matters of this nature very seriously," Mr. Maron said in the statement Aug. 4. "The subcommittee of the Board together with an independent investigator are in the process of expeditiously investigating the matters communicated in Dr. Jarrett's email. We expect that investigation to be concluded soon and then an appropriate course of action shall be determined. It is Holy Name's policy to keep confidential the substance of, and not to comment on, any ongoing investigations."

On Aug. 5, Mr. Maron issued an internal statement to address rumors he said had been spreading among employees over Dr. Jarrett's leave, nj.com reported Aug. 5.

"Recently, it has come to my attention that discussions surrounding incomplete or incorrect information related to a managerial issue have devolved into unfound conjecture and outright gossip that is harmful to the Holy Name community and those we care for," Mr. Maron said in the statement obtained by NJ Advance Media.

He said Dr. Jarrett took leave while the emails are reviewed by the subcommittee and an independent investigator.