Cleveland Clinic served record-setting number of patients in 2021

Last year, Cleveland Clinic served the most patients in its history, CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said in an annual State of Clinic address Jan. 26.

Cleveland Clinic, a 6,500-bed health system with 70,800 employees worldwide, performed 10.4 million outpatient visits in 2021 — a 17 percent increase from the year before — and more than 22,800 COVID-19 admissions, according to a health system news release.

"Over the past year, we celebrated a century of excellence with pride. Together, we declared: Cleveland Clinic is the future of healthcare since 1921," Dr. Mihaljevic said. "Cleveland Clinic shines brightest when we are most needed, and so do our people. By every measure, we have come through the past two years stronger. Demand for our services has never been greater, which is the highest recognition of all. Our patients remind us that there can be no limitations in what we set out to achieve."

During the State of Clinic address, Dr. Mihaljevic also announced that the health system is investing $1.3 billion in capital projects in 2022. Read more about the planned projects here.