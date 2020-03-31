Bristol Health CEO tests positive for COVID-19

The CEO of Bristol (Conn.) Health tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message sent to employees, medical staff and board members.

Bristol Health President and CEO Kurt Barwis said he was tested after experiencing normal cold symptoms March 27 and throughout the weekend.

He said he talked with his physician, "who reviewed my conditions and determined that I need to be tested before returning to work."

He was tested by the hospital's specimen collection team, and he found out he tested positive March 31.

Mr. Barwis said he has not been in the hospital since March 27 and will be on quarantine at home for at least 14 days. He won't be able to return to work until he tests negative twice.

"I just cannot stress enough that if you are not feeling well that you please follow the CDC guidelines and contact your primary care physician immediately to be tested," he wrote in his message to staff. "It's vital that everyone please practice social distancing, wear personal protective equipment when working with patients and constantly wash your hands and use hand sanitizer."

Mr. Barwis continues to lead the hospital remotely.

