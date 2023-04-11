Biden ends COVID-19 national emergency

President Joe Biden signed a resolution April 10 that ends the national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

H.J. Res. 7 expedites the end of the national emergency from its planned May 11 deadline. The Senate passed a resolution March 29 after the House passed it Feb. 1. It states that the national emergency declared on March 13, 2020, "is hereby terminated."

The president has publicly opposed the resolution. A White House official told The Hill in March, "If this bill comes to his desk, however, he will sign it, and the administration will continue working with agencies to wind down the national emergency with as much notice as possible to Americans who could potentially be impacted."

The COVID-19 national and public health emergencies were both enacted in March 2020. The PHE has played a key role in healthcare, including reforming telehealth, hastening approvals of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and preserving Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans. The national emergency has not had as many wide healthcare implications, although it still covers related measures, such as the extension of election and notice deadlines for COBRA. The PHE is still set to expire May 11.





