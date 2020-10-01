Baptist Health hospital cuts 36 jobs

Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Ind., part of Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health, eliminated 36 positions Sept. 21, the hospital confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The hospital said the cuts, which primarily affected administrative and nonclinical roles, are due to restructuring that is "necessary to meet financial challenges compounded by COVID-19."

A recruiter is helping affected employees fill vacancies at Baptist Health Floyd and other Baptist Health hospitals, the hospital said. Baptist Health said it will provide severance to employees who do not find new positions.

Baptist Health Floyd has about 2,000 employees, according to its website.

