Avera hospital CEO dies at 56

Mikel Holland, MD, regional president and CEO of Pierre, S.D.-based Avera St. Mary's Hospital, died April 23 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., according to his obituary. He was 56.

Dr. Holland died "after a long and courageous journey with cancer," Avera St. Mary's said on its Facebook page.

A family physician by training, Dr. Holland previously worked for Avera Medical Group. He also became chief medical officer of Avera St. Mary's. Most recently, he worked as regional president and CEO of Avera St. Mary's.

During his tenure, Dr. Holland was instrumental in the growth of healthcare in the Pierre region, the hospital said.

"Some of these projects include expanded cancer care services including the addition of radiation oncology and the building of the Helmsley Center in Pierre, a new hospital and clinic in Gettysburg, the addition of Avera Careflight fixed wing transfer services in Pierre, as well as the addition of clinical rotations for expanded education in a rural facility. He also aided in the expansion of numerous specialty service offerings including dermatology; ear, nose and throat; orthopedics; physical therapy; and wound care," the hospital said.

"We are thankful for the life of Dr. Holland and all he has meant to us at Avera. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Avera St. Mary's is part of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera.