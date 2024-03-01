Ascension names new board members

Ascension, a nonprofit Catholic health system based in St. Louis, has named two new members to its board of directors.

The appointments of Naveen Agarwal and Benny LaRussa Jr. take effect March 1, according to a news release from the health system.

Mr. Agarwal is managing partner at NavDots, a Los Altos, Calif.-based board and C-suite advisory on growth, AI, tech, digital transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and entrepreneurship. Previously, he served as chief customer officer at Prudential Financial.

Mr. LaRussa is founder and CEO of Sterling Capital Management, a Birmingham, Ala.-based multiasset holding company, according to the release. He also serves on the boards of Security Engineers, Synovus Bank-Birmingham, Quarterbacking Children's Health Foundation, and the Auburn University Real Estate Foundation.

"Ascension is blessed to add such dedicated and experienced leaders as Naveen Agarwal and Benny LaRussa to our board of directors," Ascension CEO Joseph Impicciche said in the release. "We look forward to them sharing their experience, expertise and innovative perspective as we continue to deliver on our Mission commitment to serve all persons with special attention to those who are poor and vulnerable."

Ascension includes approximately 134,000 employees, 35,000 affiliated providers and 140 hospitals, serving communities in 19 states and Washington, D.C.