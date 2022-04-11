9 hospitals seeking CEOs

Below are nine hospitals that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital

2. Kosciusko Community Hospital (Warsaw, Ind.)

3. Crestwood Medical Center (Huntsville, Ala.)

4. Navarro Regional Hospital (Corsicana, Texas)

5. PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Beaumont (Texas)

6. King's Daughters Medical Center (Brookhaven, Miss.)

7. Merit Health River Region (Vicksburg, Miss.)

8. DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit)

9. HSHS St Joseph's Hospital (Breese, Ill.)