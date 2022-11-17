85 healthcare leaders' workplace predictions for 2023

About half of healthcare leaders think COVID-19 will be "resolved" in 2023, and they are more focused on growth than cost-cutting, according to a recent survey shared with Becker's.
Management consulting company West Monroe conducted a survey of 85 U.S. healthcare leaders to ask what they predict the 2023 healthcare workplace will look like. Sixty-six percent of respondents worked in the C-suite or on the board of directors, 22 percent were senior vice presidents, 11 percent were vice presidents, and 1 percent held director roles.
The survey was conducted between Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. Here are five key findings.
- Respondents were asked to assign a percentage out of 100 to their company's focus on cost-cutting versus growth. On average, 59 percent were focused on growth whereas 41 percent were focused on cost-cutting.
- Forty-nine percent predict COVID-19 will be resolved in 2023. Thirty-nine percent think the return-to-office versus work-from-home dispute will be settled.
- Fifty-two percent of respondents predict labor and employee issues will be their biggest challenge over the next 12 months, closely followed by inflation and pricing issues.
- Twenty-four percent of respondents said they are considering layoffs in the next 12 months, and 13 percent are currently in the process of layoffs.
- Seventy-three percent said the biggest challenge of reducing staff is a hit to employee morale and engagement.