7 hospitals seeking CEOs

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the past week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Encompass Health seeks a CEO for a hospital in Salisbury, Md.

2. Lake Granbury (Texas) Medical Center seeks a CEO.

3. Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, Miss., seeks a CEO.

4. Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City seeks a CEO.

5. Conemaugh Meyersdale (Pa.) Medical Center seeks a CEO.

6. Regency Hospital Toledo in Sylvania, Ohio, seeks a CEO.

7. Brynn Marr Hospital in Jacksonville, N.C., seeks a CEO.