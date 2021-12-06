7 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Encompass Health is seeking a CEO for its new hospital scheduled to open next year in Naples, Fla.

2. Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Fredericksburg, Va., is seeking a CEO.

3. Gallup (N.M.) Service Unit/Gallup Indian Medical Center is seeking a CEO.

4. University Behavioral Health Denton (Texas) is seeking a CEO.

5. Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital in Miami is seeking a CEO.

6. Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake, Wash., is seeking a CEO.

7. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Mich., is seeking a CEO.