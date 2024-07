24 C-level job openings with CHS

Community Health Systems, a for-profit hospital operator based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking leaders for numerous C-suite roles at its facilities.

With 71 acute-care hospitals and more than 1,000 other care sites across 15 states, CHS is seeking to fill thousands of positions nationwide. Below are job listings active on the CHS job boards as of July 8 for C-level executive positions with its hospitals or subsidiaries, organized by role.

Assistant CEO

1. Physicians Regional Medical Center-Collier Boulevard, a 130-bed facility in Naples, Fla., is seeking an assistant CEO.

Assistant CNO

2. Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center, a 224-bed facility, is seeking an assistant chief nursing officer.

3. MountainView Regional Medical Center, a 168-bed facility in Las Cruces, N.M., is seeking an assistant CNO.

CAO

4. Merit Health Woman's Hospital in Flowood, a 111-bed facility, is looking for a chief administrative officer.

CEO

5. Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, a 139-bed facility in Bullhead City, is seeking a CEO.

6. The 412-bed Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital, Northeastern Pennsylvania's largest community hospital, is seeking a CEO.

7. Northwest Medical Center, a 300-bed hospital in Tucson, Ariz., is seeking a CEO.

8. Merit Health Biloxi (Miss.), a 153-bed facility, is seeking a CEO.

9. Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville (Ark.), a 128-bed facility, is seeking a CEO.





CFO



10. Lutheran Hospital, a 396-bed tertiary care facility in Fort Wayne, Ind., is seeking a CFO.

11. Physicians Regional Medical Center-Collier Boulevard, a 130-bed facility in Naples, Fla., is seeking a CFO.

12. LaFollette (Tenn.) Medical Center, which has 79 beds and is part of Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare, is looking for a CFO.

13. Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, which encompasses two hospitals and numerous healthcare service facilities, is seeking a CFO.

14. Northeast Regional Medical Center, a 93-bed facility in Kirksville, Mo., is seeking a CFO.

Chief Medical Director

15. Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska, a 125-bed facility, is seeking a chief medical director.

CMO

16. Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala., a 434-bed facility, is seeking a chief medical officer.

CNO

17. Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville (Ark.), a 128-bed facility, is looking for a CNO.

COO

18. Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita (Ariz.), an 18-bed hospital, is seeking a COO.

19. Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, Miss., a 211-bed facility, is seeking a COO.

20. South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, a 112-bed hospital in Foley, Ala., is seeking a COO.

21. Physicians Regional Medical Center-Pine Ridge, a 177-bed facility in Naples, Fla., is seeking a COO.

22. Northwest Medical Center, a 287-bed hospital in Tucson, Ariz., is looking for a COO.

23. Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, which encompasses two hospitals and numerous healthcare service facilities, is seeking a COO.

Market CNO



24. Physicians Regional Healthcare System, which includes three hospitals in Naples, Fla., is seeking a market CNO.