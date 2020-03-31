10 hospitals hiring CEOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Seton Medical Center Harker Heights (Texas)

2. DeTar Hospital in Victoria, Texas

3. Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill.

4. Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister, Calif.

5. Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent, Va.

6. Austin (Texas) Lakes Hospital



7. Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Plentywood, Mont.

8. Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Ill.

9. Regency Hospital in East Chicago, Ind.

10. Memorial Hospital of Gardena (Calif.)

More articles on leadership and management:

M Health Fairview nurses vote 'no confidence' in hospital COVID-19 response

How companies, citizens, donors can best support hospitals amid COVID-19

Ex-St. Louis hospital CEO says he was fired for proactive coronavirus response

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.