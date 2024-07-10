10 C-suite job openings with Tenet

Tenet Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Dallas, is seeking leaders for multiple C-suite roles.

Tenet is seeking to fill thousands of positions across its enterprise, which includes 52 acute care facilities and employs 100,000 people.



Below are job listings active on Tenet job boards as of July 10 for C-suite positions with its hospitals or subsidiaries, organized by role and presented alphabetically.

Note: The list below includes job listings posted in June and July.

CEO

Florida Coast Medical and Surgical Center in Palm Beach Gardens seeks a CEO.

The Hospitals of Providence-Sierra Campus in El Paso, Texas, seeks a CEO.

Tenet Physician Resources seeks a CEO for its market in Detroit.

CFO

Tenet seeks a group CFO for its Detroit market.

Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Medical Center seeks a CFO.

Tenet seeks a CFO for its Carondelet/Tucson (Ariz.) market.

CNO

Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree, Calif., seeks a chief nursing officer.

COO

West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, Fla., seeks a COO.

San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center seeks a COO.

Detroit Medical Center Children's Hospital of Michigan seeks a COO.