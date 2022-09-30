Yale New Haven Health selects new CFO

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health selected Gail Kosyla as its new CFO, according to a Sept. 28 press release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Kosyla has extensive experience in senior roles at several highly respected regional and national health systems and most recently served as the executive vice president of system financial operations at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, where she has worked since 2019.

Yale New Haven Health President and CEO Christopher O'Connor said the organization is delighted to welcome Ms. Kosyla.

"Her extensive experience in healthcare, and in an academic health system specifically, will help us shape the future of our health system in the years ahead. We are fortunate to have recruited someone with Gail's incredible talents," Mr. O'Connor said.

Ms. Kosyla is a certified public accountant and fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.