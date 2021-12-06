WVU Medicine announces leadership changes: 5 things to know

In a Dec. 3 letter to staff, President and CEO Albert Wright Jr. announced multiple shifts in leadership at Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine.

Five things to know:

1. David Hess, MD, president and CEO of the health system's Glen Dale, W.Va.-based Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital, will now focus solely on the Uniontown facility, the letter said.

2. Doug Harrison was named president and CEO of both Reynolds Memorial and Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital.

3. Louis Roe was named the permanent president and CEO of Braxton County Memorial Hospital in Gassaway, W.Va., and Summersville (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He had been serving as interim CEO of both facilities since July.

4. Michael Grace, who currently serves as the health system's chief administrative officer, will take on the additional role of president of Morgantown-based J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in January, the letter said.

5. Jessica Alsop's title changed from vice president and general counsel to chief legal officer for the health system.