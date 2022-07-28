UNC Hospitals taps 2 women as VPs of operations

Udobi Campbell, PharmD, and Tracey Rankin, MSN, RN, were named vice presidents of operations at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Hospitals.

Dr. Campbell will oversee care management, pharmacy, Carolina Air Care, the patient logistics center and the UNC Hospitals Hospitalist program, according to a July 27 news release. She will assume her new role Aug. 21.

Previously, she was executive director of pharmacy for UNC Health's Triangle West region.

Ms. Rankin will oversee multiple outpatient clinics and procedural areas, according to the release.

She previously served as associate vice president of outpatient services at UNC Health and will assume her new role Aug. 7.