UNC Health Rex taps Lorie Rhine as chief nursing officer

UNC Health Rex in Raleigh, N.C., has welcomed Lorie Rhine, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer. She succeeds Joel Ray, MSN, who retired in the summer.

As CNO, Ms. Rhine will oversee a team of more than 3,000 nurses across the system's main hospital in Raleigh, as well as the nursing staff at its 60-bed hospital in Holly Springs, N.C., and a number of other facilities in the region.

She joins the hospital from Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health System, where she served as CNO at two of its campuses.