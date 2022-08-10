Travis Capers tapped to lead Vanderbilt Health community-based hospitals

Travis Capers was selected as president of Vanderbilt Regional Community Hospitals.

Mr. Capers is president of SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis.

In his new role, he will oversee community-based hospitals within Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health, including Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital in Shelbyville, Tenn., Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital in Tullahoma, Tenn., and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, Tenn., according to an Aug. 9 news release.

He will also represent Vanderbilt University Medical Center's interest in a Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville (Tenn.) joint venture, the release said.

Mr. Capers will assume his new role Aug. 15.