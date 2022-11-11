Swedish CEO Dr. R. Guy Hudson named chair of Washington State Hospital Association

R. Guy Hudson, MD, CEO of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services and chief executive of Renton, Wash.-based Providence's north division, has been selected as the new chair for Washington State Hospital Association's board.

Dr. Hudson will oversee the association's board of directors and lead its work over the next year, according to a Nov. 10 news release from the WSHA.

His term began on Oct. 17.

Dr. Hudson has been recognized multiple times as one of Seattle and Portland's top physicians and has received the Patient's Choice Award Compassionate Doctor Recognition from 2011 to 2014.

WSHA is a membership organization for all hospitals and health systems in the state. It deals with statewide issues regarding delivery, quality, accessibility, affordability and continuity of care.