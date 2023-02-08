Sparrow names 1st female president in hospital's 127-year history

Margaret Dimond, PhD, has been named president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich., becoming the first woman to helm the hospital in its 127-year history.

Dr. Dimond has held a variety of leadership roles within Michigan's healthcare system, according to a Feb. 8 news release shared with Becker's. She has served as president and CEO of McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac; president and CEO of Ascension Crittenton Hospital in Rochester; president and CEO of McLaren Medical Group; vice president and COO of the Henry Ford Hospital Warren campus; and vice president of ambulatory services for Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Most recently, Ms. Dimond served Naples (Fla.) Community Health Physician Group as chief administrative officer.