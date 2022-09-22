South Georgia Medical Center names new director of enterprise applications

Valdosta-based South Georgia Medical Center has named Zachary White as director of enterprise applications.

In this role, Mr. White will oversee the health systems Epic EHR system and clinical analysts, according to a Sept. 21 press release.

Prior to this, Mr. White served as a senior analyst and manager with South Georgia Medical Center's Epic clinical ambulatory team where he improved the processes of the system, as well as helped physicians onboard with the system.

He has more than 25 years of experience in hospital EHR systems.