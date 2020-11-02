Pipeline Health names new CFO

Pipeline Health, a hospital owner and operator based in Los Angeles, named Bob Allen CFO, the company said Nov. 2.

Mr. Allen most recently served as global group CEO of CHA Health Systems and CEO of CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Previously, he was CFO of Los Angeles-based Keck Medical Center of USC. He also was CFO of Los Angeles-based California Hospital Medical Center and Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Pipeline Health said Steve Blake, who has served as interim CFO, will continue serving as the Los Angeles market CFO and the company's chief accounting officer.

