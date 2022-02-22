Pennsylvania's former acting health secretary joins UPMC

Alison Beam, former acting secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, will succeed Scott Baker, UPMC's longtime vice president of government affairs and chief government relations officer.

Mr. Baker will retire June 30, after serving on the UPMC leadership team since 2012, according to a Feb. 17 news release from the Pittsburgh-based health system.

Before joining UPMC, Mr. Baker spent more than three decades in government service and government affairs, including serving as secretary of legislative affairs for former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge. He also spent 14 years as a preeminent government affairs representative for the Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney law firm, according to UPMC.

Ms. Beam became acting secretary of health for Pennsylvania in January 2021 and resigned from that role at the end of last year.

Previously, she served as deputy chief of staff in current Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office. She also held roles as chief of staff to the Pennsylvania insurance commissioner and director of public policy and associate counsel for Independence Blue Cross.

UPMC said Mr. Baker will continue to support the health system in an advisory role until the end of 2022.