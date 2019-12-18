PeaceHealth Northwest network gets new CFO

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth has named Krista Touros CFO of its Northwest network.

Ms. Touros, a healthcare finance veteran, most recently was Western division CFO at Phoenix-based Banner Health, where she was responsible for 13 hospitals in a six-state area.

She also spent nearly two decades at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health. She worked in Sutter Health facilities in Northern California, and before joining Banner, was CFO of Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland.

At PeaceHealth, Ms. Touros will oversee financial management of the health system's medical centers in Bellingham, Sedro-Woolley and Friday Harbor, Wash., and Ketchikan, Alaska, according to a news release.

She has a bachelor's and master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix in Sacramento.

