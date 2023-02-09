OSF HealthCare hospital names president

Urbana, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center named J.T. Barnhart president.

When he takes the helm Feb. 16, Mr. Barnhart will be in charge of aligning OSF Heart of Mary with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy, according to a Feb. 8 news release from the Peoria, Ill.-based health system. He will be responsible for internal operations and ensuring consistent delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care.

Mr. Barnhart will replace Erin Rogers, who has served as interim president since September. Previously, he served as CEO of Tennova Healthcare System in Cleveland, Tenn.