Northwestern Medicine hospital makes 2 leadership appointments

Two people have been appointed to leadership positions at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital.

Marsha Oberrieder was named president and Karen Mahnke, MSN, RN, was named Bernthal Family chief nurse executive and vice president operations, according to an April 19 news release shared with Becker's.

"These appointments ensure the continued advancement of our Patients First mission," Dean Harrison, CEO of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, said in the release. "As Northwestern Medicine continues to grow, our leadership team will continue to drive clinical integration and innovation to better support patient care."

Ms. Oberrieder served as senior vice president of operations at Lake Forest since 2015, a few years before a new Lake Forest Hospital facility opened in March 2018. She also previously held positions at the facility including vice president of operations and vice president of human resources and professional services.

Ms. Mahnke has served as associate chief nurse executive and director of operations at Lake Forest for five years. Other roles she held at the hospital include director of patient care operations and professional development, Magnet program manager and clinical nurse specialist.

The appointments at Lake Forest come after Thomas McAfee was named president of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Saadia Sherwani, MD, was named chief medical officer of that facility.