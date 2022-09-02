Marilyn Drone appointed CEO of Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Marilyn Drone, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville, Calif.

Ms. Drone brings more than two decades of healthcare experience to the role, according to a Sept. 2 news release shared with Becker's.

She previously served COO and chief nursing officer of Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, Calif.

Victor Valley Global Medical Center is part of the KPC Health, which owns and operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems in Southern California.