Louisiana health system market president is out

Franciscan Missionaries of our Lady Health System has parted ways with Kathleen Healy-Collier, who served as market president for the system's Acadiana region since February 2021, The Advocate reported July 13.

The Baton Rouge, La.-based health system didn't provide details on Ms. Healy-Collier's departure. In a four-sentence statement to The Advocate, the health system said Ms. Healy-Collier "had concluded her tenure with the organization."

Mr. Healy-Collier's position included leading Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital, both in Lafayette, La. She also led Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette and the Lourdes Physician Group.

Donna Landry, who serves as COO of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, was tapped as interim president of the Acadiana market, according to The Advocate.