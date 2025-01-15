Interim OHSU Health CEO exits after 5 weeks

Ann Madden Rice, interim CEO of OHSU Health, the health system affiliated with Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University, is no longer at the helm, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

The spokesperson, Sara Hottman, declined to provide additional information regarding the departure, citing OHSU's policies and practices not to comment on personnel matters.

OHSU Interim President Steve Stadum informed employees of Ms. Rice's departure on Jan. 14, just five weeks after announcing her appointment, according to Willamette Week.

"I recognize leadership changes are disruptive," he wrote to employees, according to the publication. "I am committed to staying grounded in our mission and values and will continue to help us move forward. I will share next steps with the OHSU community as soon as possible."

Mr. Stadum has served as interim president of OHSU since November. The board initially considered naming OHSU School of Medicine Dean Nate Selden, MD, PhD, as the successor to Danny Jacobs, MD, who stepped down in October but later decided to conduct a national search.

Ms. Rice was appointed interim CEO of OHSU Health after John Hunter, MD, stepped down in June following his tenure as CEO since 2017. Joe Ness, COO of OHSU Health, temporarily filled the role until Ms. Rice's appointment in December.

Before joining OHSU Health, Ms. Rice had retired in May 2022 as president of Abbott Northwestern Hospital and senior vice president of Allina Health in Minneapolis, according to Mr. Stadum's letter to employees about Ms. Rice's appointment.

The leadership changes, which also include the December resignation of Brian Druker, MD, as CEO of OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, come amid OHSU's planned merger with Portland-based Legacy Health. The merger would create a 12-hospital health system with more than 32,000 employees.



