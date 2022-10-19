Georgia health system appoints new CIO

Tifton, Ga.-based Southwell has named James "Jamey" Pennington CIO.

Mr. Pennington will oversee the planning and implementation of enterprise IT systems to support business operations, as well as IT infrastructure, IT security, applications, informatics, telecommunications and project management.

"We are pleased that Jamey has joined our team, armed with the skills, training, and leadership experience needed in this role," Troy Brooks, senior vice president and CFO of Southwell, said in an Oct. 18 health system news release. "As technology becomes more sophisticated and expands, the role of the CIO is as important now as ever for healthcare systems."

Mr. Pennington was most recently an IT consultant with Coker Group Holdings, and has served in IT leadership roles with Allscripts and GoodLooking Software. He has also been in leadership for Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network, Morgantown, N.C.-based UNC Health Blue Ridge, and Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.

Southwell includes the 181-bed Tifton Regional Medical Center as well as a smaller acute care facility, a rehab hospital and more than 35 outpatient locations.