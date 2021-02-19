CEO named for 100-year-old Missouri hospital

Amy O'Brien was chosen to serve as CEO of St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico, Mo., The Mexico Ledger reported Feb. 18.

Ms. O'Brien has been serving as vice president of physician practices at Great River Health Systems in Burlington, Iowa. She's also the health system's former director of integrated services.

Previously, she was administrative director of Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho, from 2007 to 2012.

The CEO announcement comes after St. Louis-based SSM Health signed a definitive agreement in January to sell the 100-year-old facility to Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health. The transaction is expected to close in March.

More articles on executive moves:

North Memorial Health names new CIO

Valleywise Health names new chief administrative officer

CFO named for Holyoke Medical Center, Valley Health Systems

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.