California hospital names Dale Johns CEO

Alexis Kayser -

Dale Johns is the new CEO of Mercy Medical Center Merced (Calif.), effective Sept. 26. 

Mr. Johns has more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, according to an Aug. 31 release from San Francisco-based Dignity Health shared with Becker's. 

Most recently, he served as CEO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital, where he improved quality scores and increased volume and revenue, the release said. He has also served as CEO of Salt Lake Regional Medical Center and Tampa, Fla.-based Town and Country Hospital. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles