California hospital names Dale Johns CEO

Dale Johns is the new CEO of Mercy Medical Center Merced (Calif.), effective Sept. 26.

Mr. Johns has more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, according to an Aug. 31 release from San Francisco-based Dignity Health shared with Becker's.

Most recently, he served as CEO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital, where he improved quality scores and increased volume and revenue, the release said. He has also served as CEO of Salt Lake Regional Medical Center and Tampa, Fla.-based Town and Country Hospital.