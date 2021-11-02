Brigham Health CFO joins Steward Health Care

Christopher Dunleavy was named CFO of Dallas-based Steward Health Care. His new role became effective Oct. 25.

Mr. Dunleavy most recently served as senior vice president and CFO of Boston-based Brigham Health, where he oversaw $16 billion in assets, an Oct. 27 news release said.

"It's truly an honor to join Steward in this role during such a consequential time," Mr. Dunleavy stated. "I'm passionate about Steward's innovative model that has helped unlock access to the highest-quality care at an affordable price for diverse communities across the country."

Before joining Brigham Health in 2016, Mr. Dunleavy held CFO roles at Irving, Texas-based Vizient and USMD Holdings.

He made Becker's list of "100 academic medical center CFOs to know" in 2020.

Steward operates 39 hospitals across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah.