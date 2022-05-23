Atlantic Health names chief clinical officer

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System named Suja Mathew, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer, the health system said May 23.

Dr. Mathew most recently served as chair of medicine for the Cook County (Ill.) Health and Hospitals System, where she oversaw internal medicine, dermatology and neurology services across the entire system. Dr. Mathew is also a nationally renowned leader in physician education, having overseen one of the country's largest internal medicine residency programs at Rush Medical College in Chicago, Rosalind Franklin University in North Chicago, Ill., and Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Ill.

In her new role, Dr. Mathew will work directly with Atlantic Health's chief medical officers — along with other quality, research and academic teams — to improve care quality, boost access to care and strengthen the system's research and academic programs.