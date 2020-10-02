Allina Health COO promoted to president

Minneapolis-based Allina Health has added president to Lisa Shannon's title.

Ms. Shannon began serving as president on Sept. 24, in addition to her responsibilities as COO, the health system said in a news release.

Ms. Shannon has served as COO of Allina since 2017.

Before joining Allina, she was COO of Louisville-based KentuckyOne Health and, before that, COO of Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich.

