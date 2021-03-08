9 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system CEO retirements have been reported since Feb. 8.

1. Scott Adams, CEO of Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital, will retire in December 2022.

2. Steve Baumert will retire June 30 as president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

3. Ed Bruff will retire June 30 as president and CEO of Saginaw, Mich.-based Covenant HealthCare.

4. Sylvia Getman, president and CEO of Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based Adirondack Health, will retire this summer.

5. Mel McNea, CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, Neb., will retire in December.

6. Jacque Millard retired as vice president and chief investment officer at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

7. David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System, will retire in July.

8. Karen Utley, RN, chief patient experience officer of Jackson-based West Tennessee Healthcare, will retire March 12.

9. Ted Wegleitner will retire in July as president of Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minn.

